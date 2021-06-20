Nigeria citizen arrested for possessing cocaine

A Nigerian youth has been arrested by the anti-narcotics cell unit I of Pune city crime branch for allegedly selling cocaine from his flat in Undri.

A total of 53 grams of cocaine worth ₹5.3 lakh was seized from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Olmide Christopher Kayode (42), a native of Nigeria and a resident of Bhakti Pride society in Undri.

Acting on a tip-off received by policeman Yogesh Mohite, a team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad raided the flat on June 16 and nabbed Kayode. A case has been registered against him at Kondhwa police station. The crime branch is focussing on outskirts of Undri, Pisoli and Kondhwa wherein suspected foreign nationals involved in drug trade are under surveillance.

The action was taken under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge and ACP Surendranath Deshmukh. The team included police inspector Gaikwad and police personnel Praveen Shirve, Sujit Wadekar, Sandeep Jadhav, Rahul Joshi, Vishal Shinde, Vishal Dalvi, Maruti Pardhi, Praveen Uttekar, Manoj Salunke, Nitin Jadhav, Pandurang Pawar, Sandesh Kakade, Yogesh Mohite, Ruby Abraham and Rehana Sheikh.

On April 22, Shamsuddin Omotola Hasan (48), a resident of Sankla Exclusive Vista Society in Pisoli and a native of Lagos in Nigeria who had intended to sell the drugs was caught by the police. The drugs in his possession were found to be worth ₹4.16 lakh . Along with the drugs, the police found five mobile phones, one Yamaha motorcycle, cash and a weighing scale. The 48-year-old was found at the gate of Brookefield Society when the officials of the crime branch were patrolling the Kondhwa area.