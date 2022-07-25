Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria.
The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune police received information about the accused and a team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and other officials laid a trap near the garbage dumping yard at Bremen chowk. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession.
“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Chatushrungi police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where he sourced the drug and to whom they were going to sell,” a police officer said. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.
-
Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered
A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree. According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones.
-
BHU signs MoU with Jain Education Institutes Support
Banaras Hindu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Education Institutes Support, a not-for-profit trust in New Delhi. As part of the MoU, BHU will receive a donation of Rs 1.05 crores to set up the Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund. The Jain Education Institutes Support is instituted by eminent people including Dr Jasvant Modi, Shri Harshad Shah, Dr Sulekh Jain, Dr Shugan C Jain and others.
-
Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say
PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it. After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.
-
Fresh cases of Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 takes state tally to 192
PUNE State health department on Sunday noted that two cases of BA.4, 28 of BA.5 and 18 of BA.75 have been found in Maharashtra. According to officials, the report by the National Institute of Virology Pune and BJ Medical College Pune, this report has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases total tally in the state to 192.
-
Maharashtra on alert as India reports 4th monkeypox case
As the monkeypox cases tally in India goes to four, Maharashtra health department noted that they have alerted all doctors and local health departments to watch out for patients with foreign travel history of symptoms of monkeypox. This is the fourth confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the first three were reported from Kerala. The World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.
