Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune

The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria.

The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune police received information about the accused and a team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and other officials laid a trap near the garbage dumping yard at Bremen chowk. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession.

“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Chatushrungi police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where he sourced the drug and to whom they were going to sell,” a police officer said. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.