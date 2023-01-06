Night temperature to report gradual drop in Pune in next few days: IMD

Night temperature in the city is on the rise with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday recording a night temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar, which is at least four degrees higher than normal. Whereas day temperature seems to be falling as cloudy weather persists in the city. Pune on Friday reported a day temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 degrees higher than normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “On Friday, a haze was reported during the early morning hours. However, sunny days are likely to continue in Pune city till January 11. Night temperature may gradually report a drop during this time while day temperature is likely to continue in a similar range.”

Across Maharashtra, Ratnagiri reported the highest maximum temperature on Friday (34 degrees Celsius) while Osmanabad reported the lowest minimum temperature (10.3 degrees Celsius).

According to a report titled ‘Statement on Climate of India during 2022’ issued by the IMD on Friday, there were as many as 194 deaths in Maharashtra due to extreme weather conditions in 2022. Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director, IMD, said that as many as 194 people in the state lost their lives due to extreme events such as flooding, lightning and thunderstorms, and heat waves in 2022. “Around 64 persons lost their lives due to thunderstorms and lightning in the state while 116 persons lost their lives due to flooding during the rainy season. Whereas 13 succumbed to heat waves during summer in 2022. Overall in India, 2,227 people lost their lives due to extreme weather events. Out of these, the highest number of people (1,285) died due to lightning and thunderstorms followed by those who lost their lives due to flooding (835),” Mohapatra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report also stated that the average annual mean land surface air temperature over India in 2022 was +0.51 degrees above the long-term average which is between 1981 and 2010. “The year 2022 was the fifth-warmest year on record since nationwide records commenced in 1901. However, this is lower than the highest warming observed over India during 2016 (anomaly of +0.71 degrees Celsius) and higher than the previous year 2021 (anomaly of +0.44 degrees Celsius),” Mohapatra said.