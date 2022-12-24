Nights to get cooler in Pune till year-end: IMD

The night temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius until the end of the year, but Christmas will be a pleasant weekend for Pune residents. On Saturday, the night temperature in Pune was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s nighttime temperature was 0.6 degrees higher than usual. And the reported day temperature was 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees higher than normal.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the night temperature in the coming week is expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

“Until the end of December, the daytime temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The sky will most likely remain clear. As the year comes to a close, the nighttime temperature in Pune will be around 12 degrees Celsius “Kashyapi stated.

Weather in other parts of the state is expected to remain dry.

“The weather is likely to remain dry in Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada,” said IMD officials.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Maharashtra was 34 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius in Aurangabad.