Home / Cities / Pune News / Nights to get cooler in Pune till year-end: IMD

Nights to get cooler in Pune till year-end: IMD

pune news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:41 PM IST

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the night temperature in the coming week is expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius

As per the IMD, Weather in other parts of the state is expected to remain dry. (HT FILE PHOTO)
As per the IMD, Weather in other parts of the state is expected to remain dry. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

The night temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius until the end of the year, but Christmas will be a pleasant weekend for Pune residents. On Saturday, the night temperature in Pune was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s nighttime temperature was 0.6 degrees higher than usual. And the reported day temperature was 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees higher than normal.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the night temperature in the coming week is expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

“Until the end of December, the daytime temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The sky will most likely remain clear. As the year comes to a close, the nighttime temperature in Pune will be around 12 degrees Celsius “Kashyapi stated.

Weather in other parts of the state is expected to remain dry.

“The weather is likely to remain dry in Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada,” said IMD officials.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Maharashtra was 34 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius in Aurangabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out