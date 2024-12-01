NIN starts indoor facility, courses at Nisarg Gram

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) has started the in-patient department (IPD) services and courses at Nisarg Gram, Yewalewadi, the country’s first government naturopathy hospital. Prof D Sathyanath informed the response for the facility is gradually picking up in both the indoor and OPD facilities. Also, the response to courses is good and several courses have been started at Nisarg Gram. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Nisarg Gram was started in February this year on a 25-acre campus to augment the health care, teaching and training facilities. It also has undergraduate, postgraduate, paramedical, PhD and fellowship certificate courses in Yoga and naturopathy. The outpatient department (OPD) at the hospital was started immediately post-inauguration. However, the IPD and courses commenced last month.

“We have recently started the flagship course of treatment assistant training courses and certificate course viz, certificate course in fitness training, massage, acupressure, naturopathy cooking and natural lifestyle(online) at Nisarg Gram. The institute is also conducting a free yoga programme and citizens should avail the benefit of it,” added, Sathyanath.

K Satya Lakshmi, director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, said, the centre has an indoor facility of 250 beds but initially, we have made 100 beds operational and the remaining bed capacity will be utilized as per the response.

“The response for the outdoor and IPD facility is good and is growing. The infrastructure developed is one of its kind, developed to fulfil the needs of naturopathy. We will also have an emergency unit, minor operation theatre, and maternity centre all have received a good response,” she said

As per doctors, the centre caters to 60 to 80 patients daily on an OPD basis and around 20 patients in an OPD facility. The number is likely to grow.