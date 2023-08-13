Gadkari sanctions 36 crores for Wadgaon-Warje service road on bypass highway

PUNE: In a major relief for lakhs of commuters travelling daily on the bypass highway, union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday approved ₹36 crores for work on a service road from Wadgaon to Warje on the bypass highway. Gadkari was responding to the demands raised by MLA Bhimrao Tapkir during a public programme at Chandani Chowk in the Khadakwasla constituency. Earlier, Gadkari had been requested to draft a detailed project report (DPR) for a service road between Wadgaon and Warje. (HT PHOTO)

Tapkir said, “A solution should be found to control traffic jams and accidents along the Jambhulwadi Daripul tunnel on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. For this, a proposal has been put forth to construct a flyover from the Swaminarayan Temple to Narhe Bhumkar Bridge Chowk. We have demanded from union minister Gadkari that the same be sanctioned and allotted the necessary funds.”

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) needs to construct an additional development plan (DP) road of 12 metres’ width on both sides in the Wadgaon Budruk and Narhe areas. For that, an order should be given to the PMC administration. To reduce the gradient on the highway, an underpass should be built near Narhe Chowk. While the existing subway at Bhumkar Chowk is narrow, another wide subway should be built next to it. The existing subway between Wadgaon Navale Bridge and Katraj near Ambegaon Shiv Srushti is also narrow. One more wide subway should be built next to it,” Tapkir said.

Accordingly, a DPR had been made and submitted for approval. Whereas after the programme at Chandani Chowk, the demand raised by Tapkir was immediately actioned by Gadkari and ₹36 crores sanctioned for the work.

Sanjay Kadam, Pune project director of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), said, “Between Wadgaon and Warje, there will be a 12 metre service road on both sides. From Hotel Vishwas at Wadgaon, the service road joins Sinhagad Road. Crossing the road from there, this service road on the front side will meet both the canals, the stream near Sun City, and there will be a bridge to the existing service road of Sun City. When the bridge is erected, there will be a bridge on the Mutha River as high as the existing bridge. The service road will be constructed on both sides of the highway. It is expected to cost around Rs36 crores.”