NIV Pune confirms second monkeypox patient, also from Kerala

PUNE: The National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Monday confirmed the second monkeypox-positive case in India with the patient hailing from Kannur in Kerala. The first patient who tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 was also from Kerala.

Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune, on Monday said, “The second patient is from Kannur, Kerala. The patient is an adult male and has a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).” The first monkeypox patient, too, had a history of travel to the UAE. Having showed symptoms, he was admitted to the hospital after arriving from the UAE. His samples were sent to the NIV Pune for testing and returned positive.

The Maharashtra health department is also continuously monitoring suspected monkeypox cases in the state with at least seven suspected samples having been sent to the NIV Pune. However, all seven tested negative for monkeypox. Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “We are on alert for symptoms of monkeypox in travellers coming from affected countries. So far, there have been seven suspected cases in Maharashtra over the past few months. But all of these samples were tested negative by the NIV Pune.”

Monkeypox is a virus that causes symptoms such as bumpy rash apart from fever. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 3,413 monkeypox cases have been reported this year with most of them having been reported in Europe and America.