No casualties reported in fire incident at IISER

PUNE A major fire broke out at a lab in the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan, on Tuesday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident, said officials.

The fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) got a call at around 9:15 pm. According to officials, the fire broke out in one of the physics laboratory rooms. The fire was bought under control within minutes.

We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire incident. But a short circuit could be the reason behind the incident, said officials.