No DFRC in Pune causes inconvenience to parents

Parents and education department officials are in a fix as the District Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) is yet to be instituted despite a general resolution (GR) issued in July this year to form the panel. Parents are concerned as the committee is responsible for implementing the fee regulation act.

“As there is no DFRC in place, the school has not got the fee approved. This gives private schools an upper hand to use their authority to collect fee as per their decision from parents. We are unable to file grievances as the committee is not formed,” said a parent on condition of anonymity.

Yogesh Pathak, parent and education activist, said that due to the absence of DFRC, he was forced to shift his ward to a government school.

“There are many issues related to fee regulation. Schools often hike fee as per their will. School audits are also not done regularly. All of these matters are part of DFRC and it should be formed without delay,” said Pathak.

Jayshree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said, “I urge the education commissioner to take action against the education department officials for not setting up the committee. The delay has caused inconvenience to parents as they claim that school fee has shot up.”

Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune and DFRC secretary, said the committee has not been formed after its chairman resigned.

“The chairman resigned in May this year. We have sent two reminders to the government to fill the post,” said Ukirde.