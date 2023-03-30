No fee at eight parking lots in Pune

As the contracts for eight parking lots are over, no fee will be collected here temporarily, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

Parking lot near Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, Katraj. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

These parking lots are at Peshwe Park, near Energy Park; Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, Katraj; Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) terminal, Katraj; Navloba parking lot, parking lot near Pu La Deshpande garden, Decision tower, Bibvewadi and Saibaba Temple, Gultekadi.

Abhijeet Ambekar, executive engineer, PMC, said, “Till the new tender process is complete, these parking lots will be available for free. PMC will carry out the tender process and appoint the new contractors soon.”

There were several complaints about the parking lots amid residents alleging that they were being overcharged. Though PMC had fixed ₹3 for an hour and it’s printed on the receipt, they were forced to pay Rs10.

Pune city has a total of 31 parking lots and residents have complained of several issues here.

For any parking-related complaints contact PMC officials Hemant Jagtap at 9689931820 and Vishal Bhosale on 9689937275