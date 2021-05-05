No frequent heat wave conditions reported in April: IMD

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), like March 2021, the heat wave conditions in April 2021 were occasional and also for shorter periods over very small pockets. In Maharashtra and rest of Central India, no frequent heat wave conditions were observed and the maximum temperature over Maharashtra and Central India was below normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the cause of fewer heat waves, OP Sreejith, scientist, climate monitoring and forecast, IMD Pune said that the cause of isolated heat waves in Central India is that we are experiencing La Nina conditions this year.

“We generally observe fewer heat waves during the La Nina condition. Also, the major reason for fewer heat waves in the region is attributed to regular wet spells observed over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India and adjoining central parts of India in April. Due to the presence of lower-level wind convergence on many days in April this year, Maharashtra and adjoining parts of peninsular India, experienced rainfall and thunderstorm activities at regular intervals, thus reducing the heat intensity in April. The warmer days with higher maximum temperature were relatively less in number due to frequent rainfall activity,” said Sreejith.

He further added that a few occasional shorter duration spells of heat wave were reported at isolated pockets in other parts of the country like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

According to IMD officials, the month of April this year was the 12th warmest for Central India since 1901 with an increase in day temperature by 0.6 degrees Celsius.

As per data shared by IMD, the maximum temperature over Central India that includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha exceeded the normal temperature during April by 0.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, the subdivision of Konkan and Goa from west coast is likely to report warmer than normal day temperature in the month of May.

“As predicted for the month of May, the Konkan and Goa region may have warmer than normal day temperature. The temperature may vary due to various local weather patterns that are at play. For other parts, local forecasts are given by IMD. For monsoon, IMD will issue an updated forecast by the end of May,” said Sreejith.

