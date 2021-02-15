No new Covid-related deaths reported in Pune district on Monday
The district has not reported any new Covid-related deaths in last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
The district reported 394 new Covid cases on Monday which took the progressive count of the cases to 3.95 lakh of which 3.80 lakh have recovered, 8,058 have been declared dead and currently, 6,503 are active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.
The city has reported 202 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 201,596 cases, while the death toll stands at 4,556.
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 92 new cases which took the progressive count to 98,609 cases and the death toll stands at 1,320.
Pune rural reported 100 new cases which took the final count to 94,852 while the death toll stood at 2,136.
The department reported that 3,105 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.78 lakh in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 95.7%.
Also, 3, 365 new cases were reported taking the total to over 20.67 lakh.
Besides, 23 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,734. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.49%.
Out of 1,53,59,026 laboratory samples 20,67,643 have been tested positive (13.46%) for Covid-19 until Monday. Currently 1,74,704 people are in home quarantine and 1,714 people are in institutional quarantine.
