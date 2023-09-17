No NOC for bulk and surplus transfer of blood units

PUNE

Earlier this year on January 2, the SBTC had made it mandatory for all blood banks in the state to give priority to government hospitals and then to other states. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) released new guidelines on the interstate and intrastate bulk and surplus transfer of blood and blood components on Thursday. According to the new circular, blood banks can now transmit bulk and surplus blood without the need for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district civil surgeon or the dean of the government medical college.

“The decision was taken after the blood banks brought to notice that obtaining NOC from the district civil surgeon or dean of the government medical college takes a lot of time and thereby, they may not be in a position to make the bulk transfer of surplus blood and blood components to the needy centres. It was also apprehended that in such cases the excess blood and blood components are likely to be wasted due to not getting timely NOC,” read the circular issued by SBTC.

Earlier this year on January 2, the SBTC had made it mandatory for all blood banks in the state to give priority to government hospitals and then to other states. However, the decision was reversed after the blood banks claimed the delay in getting the NOC led to the wastage of life-saving blood and blood components.

As per the district health officials, Pune district has 54 blood banks which include four government and 50 private blood banks. Every month around eight to ten private blood banks ask for permission for bulk transfer of blood and blood components. The NOC is issued only after assessing the availability of bloodstock at government facilities.

Commenting on the update, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon said, “If there was a shortage of blood and blood components the NOC was denied, and the stock was taken by the government blood banks free of cost. The surplus blood was taken free of cost as government district hospitals are providing blood free of cost to patients. However, with the new circular, we will no longer be required to provide NOC.”

