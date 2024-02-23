No permission provided for use of chemicals in cleaning water bodies: MPCB

Officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have clarified that no permission has been provided for using any chemicals to clean water bodies as they may have a harmful impact on the ecology of rivers and lakes. The clarification comes on the back of concerns raised by individuals involved in river conservation over the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to spray bio-enzymes or natural chemicals on rivers and lakes across the city to resolve the twin problems of water pollution and water hyacinth. Recently in a pilot study, the PMC sprayed a bio-enzyme on the Ramnadi river at Bavdhan. (HT FILE)

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “The board did not issue any permission to the municipal corporation for use of any chemicals. Rivers/freshwater bodies have a natural process of cleaning; using any kind of chemicals is not encouraged by the board and it may hurt the river ecology.”

The PMC came up with the idea of spraying bio-enzymes or natural chemicals on rivers and lakes after the ‘mosquito tornado’ video went viral on social media followed by a barrage of criticism for neglecting these issues plaguing most of the water bodies in Pune city. Recently in a pilot study, the PMC sprayed a bio-enzyme on the Ramnadi river at Bavdhan. The preliminary results revealed that the water hyacinth in the river dried out within four days. Subsequently, the civic body started using drones to spray insecticide on the Mula-Mutha river stretch along Keshav Nagar, Kharadi and Mundhwa.

Regarding the PMC’s claim of spraying ‘natural’ chemicals, Gurudas Nulkar, professor and director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, said, “The PMC’s use of enzymes and other additives on Pune’s water bodies is like experimenting with natural ecosystems without scientific proof. We have not been shown any long-term results of its use, no research articles, and no comments from any scientific laboratories of repute about its efficiency and impact. When adding any non-natural element to water, experts must show reasonable evidence that comes from research over time and in varying circumstances. The PMC claims that these enzymes are ‘natural’ but they are they ‘naturally occurring’ in our rivers? If not, they are a foreign matter in the aquatic ecosystem and must go through scientific experimentation over time. We have no idea whether the PMC has carried out this kind of due diligence. If it has, it should have given the same to the Press and civil society organisations. Earlier, the PMC was trying to use Glyphosate, which we managed to stop. We are now conducting various experiments with the help of Dr Joshi from NCL, on Glyphosate, and we have got adverse results.”

“Water bodies are common pool resources that have multiple stakeholders and beneficiaries. When dealing with such resources, the precautionary principle must be used and not experimentation. Even if there is minute evidence of adverse effects, such additives must not get into our water,” Nulkar said.

Shailja Deshpande, founder, Jivit Nadi (Living River) Foundation, said, “Any in situ application on freshwater bodies must be supported by proper research. Aquatic fauna is very sensitive. It could have irreversible damage. Invertebrates and plankton are the base of food chains. Just testing the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) is not enough; upstream and downstream impact must also be considered before any such application.”