No relief for 3 Pune’s BJMC PG students accused of ragging 4 junior resident doctors

In a firm stance against ragging in medical institutions, the Maharashtra Medical Education Department has upheld the six-month suspension of three second-year postgraduate (PG) students from B J Medical College (BJMC), Pune. The trio have been accused of ragging four junior resident doctors, prompting immediate disciplinary action by the college authorities, said officials. According to officials, BJMC on Tuesday formally issued suspension orders to the trio, reconfirming the action. The BJMC anti-ragging committee last month conducted a detailed inquiry into the alleged ragging. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The BJMC anti-ragging committee last month conducted a detailed inquiry into the alleged ragging. The three postgraduate doctors with the orthopaedic department were suspended and the proposal for the same was subsequently sent to the state medical education department for final approval.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), said that the medical education department has upheld their decision to suspend the three PG students. “A letter regarding the same was received on Monday. Following this, a subsequent suspension order has been issued by us,” he said.

According to officials, a complaint was received by the college on April 28, 2025 regarding four junior doctors being allegedly ragged by the three second-year PG students of the orthopaedic department. The parent of one of the junior doctors who was ragged also filed a complaint with the National Medical Council (NMC), accusing the senior doctors of mental harassment and verbal and physical abuse.

According to the parents of the victims, the latter had also filed complaints alleging verbal abuse and physical assault. They even submitted audio recordings as evidence but this was not mentioned in the report and as a result, no FIR has been registered against the accused (they have only been suspended for six months). In reality, an FIR should have been filed against them, they said.

Furthermore, the parent also claimed that to protect the image of the college, the report does not mention any verbal abuse and assault by the accused doctors. No action has been taken under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act. There have also been repeated complaints from poor patients alleging that the same doctors abused and assaulted them in the absence of their relatives.

Dr Pawar said that the three students have been suspended and will continue to remain suspended for the entire six months. During this period of suspension, they have been prohibited from participating in medical conferences. They cannot represent BJMC at any medical conference. All three have to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh and have been expelled from the hostel for the period of suspension. Besides, they have been prohibited from entering the hostel and college premises during the suspension period, he said.