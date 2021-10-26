No respite from water woes for Susgaon residents

PUNE Residents of Susgaon continue to remain deprived of water supply from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with a majority of the village dependent on water tankers.

“The work of providing pipelines in homes has already started. Once the main connection of the line from Pashan is fixed, villagers will get water. To completely cover Susgaon, it will take time,” said Baburao Chandere, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)corporator from Balewadi.

Chandere has been given additional charge by the NCP as “guardian” of Sus and Mahalunge villages.

Sus is a rapidly developing area due to its connectivity with the Mumbai- Bengaluru highway and the Hinjewadi IT Park.

“At a few places PMC water lines have come up. Village people are dependent on water tankers. In the big housing societies where most of the IT crowd resides, lakhs of ruppes is spent on water monthly,” said Suraj Pandit, a resident of Sus village for the last 20 years.

“Water tanks built by Sus gram panchayat need eight water tankers to fill it up, then water is supplied to the village, but only part of it. Newly developed areas do not receive any water from these tanks,” added Pandit.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent of the water supply department did not reply to calls or messages.

PMC has decided to supply water to Shivane, Uttamnagar and Kondhawe-Dhawade. However, there is no clarity about supply of water to other villages merged with the area overseen by the civic body.

“PMC will supply water to merged villages in a phased manner. The procedure will take time,” said an official from the PMC water supply department.

“People stand in a queue near a subway on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway to get water from a PMC tap in the evenings and mornings,” said Ravindra S, a tenant who has been staying in Sus for two years.