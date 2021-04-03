No restrictions on those travelling from Pune during curfew hours: PMC commissioner

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, announced new restrictions for seven days (from April 3 to April 9) to curb the spread of Covid, but travel agencies are confused regarding restrictions during the curfew timings between 6 pm and 6 am.

The order did not mention any travel restrictions for people moving out of the district or state, however, it did mention that intra-district state transport buses would ply.

Nilesh Bhansali, director of Travel Agents’ Association, Pune, said, “Since the order has been issued we are getting multiple calls from customers asking if there any restrictions on travel during these seven days during the curfew hours.”

“Some clients will travel by flight, rail or road and have booked tickets well in advance. So if their arrival and departure timings are during this restricted timing what needs to be done,” he said.

Clearing the confusion, Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, said that there are no travel restrictions in private vehicles for those wanting to leave the city.

Kumar said, “Since people who travel out of the city do not do it frequently, so it has been allowed. Travelling in private vehicles out of the city or via any cab service to get to the railway station or to get to the airport is allowed.”

“The travellers have to follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour while doing so,” he said.

The new order restricts movement for the citizens from 6 pm to 6 am for seven days starting from April 3, except for essential services.