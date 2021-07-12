Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

No school fee hike this year: State education commissioner

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Pune: As per the government resolution of May 8, 2020, there will be no fee hike for the academic year 2021-2022, said education commissioner Vishal Solanki to officials of the department.

In addition to this, schools who have hiked their fee for the academic year 2020-2021 without due permission from xecutive committee of parent teacher association (EPTA), officials are expected to take action suo moto for such schools.

On Monday, Cops Students Organisation, Parents Association of Pune and other related bodies met Solanki over fee hike by private schools and denial of online education to many students.

Amar Ekad, president, Cops Students Organisation, said that Solanki has directed the education department officials to conduct audits of schools, who have allegedly hiked fees, in the next 10 days.

“Solanki has also directed the officials that students who haven’t paid fee will not be denied online education under any circumstances. Many parents have reported that online education was denied to students who could not pay the full fees. In some cases, transfer certificates (TC) were also given to some students,” said Ekad.

Jayshree Deshpande, President, Parents Association of Pune, who was also present at the meeting, said that 50 per cent fee reduction issue was also discussed.

“We will meet Imtiaz Qazi, joint secretary, school education, this week to reduce the academic fee by 50 per cent as parents are facing pay cuts and job loss,” said Deshpande.

Dinkar Temkar, director, Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and education department officials from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) attended the meet.

