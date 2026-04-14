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No SET Schedule Yet; Aspirants in Limbo Amid Faculty Recruitment

Uncertainty surrounds the State Eligibility Test (SET) in Maharashtra as Savitribai Phule Pune University delays the schedule, leaving one lakh candidates anxious.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Pune : Uncertainty continues over the State Eligibility Test (SET), a mandatory qualification for assistant professor posts, as Savitribai Phule Pune University has yet to announce the examination schedule even by mid-April this year. The delay has raised serious concerns about the functioning of the university, which serves as the nodal agency for conducting SET in Maharashtra and Goa.

Pune, India - April 4, 2018: During exam season, empty classrooms opned up as study rooms for students at FC College in Pune, India, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

With no official clarity on the examination timeline, nearly one lakh aspirants are left waiting. As per norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the SET examination must be conducted at least once every year. However, despite April being halfway through, no announcement regarding the exam has been made so far.

The delay comes at a crucial time when the state’s Higher and Technical Education Department has initiated the recruitment process for around 5,500 assistant professor posts.

Candidates fear that without the SET qualification, they may not be eligible to participate in the ongoing recruitment process.

A candidate sachin chavan preparing for the examination expressed concern over the situation, stating, “I have been preparing for the SET exam with the hope of becoming an assistant professor. But with no schedule announced yet, I am worried that I may miss the opportunity to be part of the upcoming recruitment process.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / No SET Schedule Yet; Aspirants in Limbo Amid Faculty Recruitment
Home / Cities / Pune / No SET Schedule Yet; Aspirants in Limbo Amid Faculty Recruitment
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