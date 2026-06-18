No shutdown of Pune Akashvani unit: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pune: The Centre has clarified that there is no proposal to shut down the Pune Akashvani News Division, putting to rest speculation triggered by recent media reports.

Centre has clarified that there is no proposal to shut down Pune Akashvani News Division, putting to rest speculation triggered by recent media reports. The announcement came from minister for information & broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw (L) after meeting Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol. (HT)

The announcement came from Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw after Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol raised the issue during Vaishnaw’s visit to Pune.

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Vaishnaw, who was in the city to inaugurate railway projects and new train services, said the government was focused on modernising and strengthening Akashvani stations across the country rather than closing them.

“Strengthening local news dissemination and improving public outreach remain key priorities. There is no question of shutting down the Pune Akashvani News Division. On the contrary, we are committed to making Akashvani more modern, efficient, and impactful. We aim to strengthen local news coverage and enhance public engagement,” he said.

Pune Akashvani has long served listeners across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and neighbouring areas, earning a reputation as a trusted source of local news, cultural programming and community information.

Mohol said he conveyed public concerns over reports of a possible closure and highlighted the station’s significance to its audience.

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{{^usCountry}} “Pune Akashvani holds a proud and prestigious legacy. Even today, nearly 12.5 million listeners regularly trust and depend on its news broadcasts. I personally conveyed to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the sentiments, expectations, and concerns of these listeners. He responded positively and has clearly assured that the Pune Akashvani News Division will continue to function,” Mohol said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pune Akashvani holds a proud and prestigious legacy. Even today, nearly 12.5 million listeners regularly trust and depend on its news broadcasts. I personally conveyed to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the sentiments, expectations, and concerns of these listeners. He responded positively and has clearly assured that the Pune Akashvani News Division will continue to function,” Mohol said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that Pune Akashvani is an integral part of the city’s cultural, social and journalistic heritage, and that the Centre’s assurance reflects its commitment to preserving the institution while upgrading it for contemporary needs.