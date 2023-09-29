No untoward incident during Ganesh immersion in PMC: Fire brigade
As many as 20 fire officers, 200 fire personnel and 5 fire tenders with life jackets and other equipment were deployed for the festival
Not a single incident of drowning or casualty was reported by the Pune fire brigade department this year during the Ganesh immersion procession, said officials.
The fire department during the Ganesh festival reported 27 fire complaints. However, not a single casualty or loss of life was reported during these fire accidents.
This year the fire brigade department was ready to handle any untoward incident expecting thousands of Ganesh idols to be immersed during the procession.
The procession continued till Friday evening but not a single casualty was reported apart from a minor fire accident at the decoration setup of a Ganapati Mandal in Sane Guruji Nagar, said officials.
Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, said, this time, there is no record of anyone drowning in the water during Ganpati immersion in Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) limits as per the records of the control room.
“We had created a WhatsApp group of officers and Jawans which was useful for vigilance and coordination amongst the team,” he said.