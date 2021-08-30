Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

No water supply in Pune city on September 2

PUNE: Areas across the city will have no water supply on Thursday (September 2) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned repair works at all water treatment plants
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:00 PM IST
According to a PMC water department press statement, electric related maintenance work will be carried out at all treatment plants on Thursday and there will be low pressure water supply on Friday.

