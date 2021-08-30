No water supply in Pune city on September 2
PUNE: Areas across the city will have no water supply on Thursday (September 2) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned repair works at all water treatment plants
According to a PMC water department press statement, electric related maintenance work will be carried out at all treatment plants on Thursday and there will be low pressure water supply on Friday.