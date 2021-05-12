Home / Cities / Pune News / Noble cause: Pune contractor builds rly ramp
Noble cause: Pune contractor builds rly ramp

Pune: The ramp built to offload four liquid oxygen tankers from a track of Loni railway station early Wednesday morning was built in record four days by a private railway contractor
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Pune: The ramp built to offload four liquid oxygen tankers from a track of Loni railway station early Wednesday morning was built in record four days by a private railway contractor. The “Oxygen Express” arrived from Odisha as the state government sought aid from other states for oxygen supply.

Mallikarjun Bankapure from Loni, private contractor for railways, erected the ramp for free.

“It is a noble cause. Generally, the cost of setting up such a ramp is 5 lakh. As we are in grip of Covid-19, we all should do our bit to ease difficulties faced by citizens,” Bankapure said.

“As we got to know about the tankers arriving at the Loni railway station, as per the instruction from railway officials we started our work four days ago. We had to level the surface to the height of tracks, 1.3 meter, by putting six layers of solid mix of mud and rocks,” he said.

The private contractor said that the work included fabrication for stopper that was carried out within the given time.

