Non-Covid patients face various challenges due to unavailability of beds

PUNE Amid the surge in Covid cases, non-Covid patients are facing various challenges due to the non-availability of beds and the threat of getting infected.

Several hospitals have postponed their planned surgeries, and many patients are left with no option, but to delay their treatment.

Maya Gaikwad said that recently her husband had an accident. “His right leg was fractured. We did his preliminary check-up and X-ray at a local doctor. But the doctor said he will need an operation to put a rod in his broken leg. However, after seeing the rush at the government hospital, we decided to take him to another hospital. His operation was done at another private hospital. But the threat continued, what if I test positive for Covid,” said Gaikwad.

She further added that due to the ongoing surge in Covid cases, her husband was sceptical of going to the hospital for treatment because of the fear of testing positive. “I have three daughters at home and I work as a house help. If I test positive, I put the lives of my family members at risk,” said Gaikwad.

However, hospitals claim they are trying their best to segregate non-Covid patients and treat them on time.

Abrarali Dalal, chief operating officer, Sahyadri Hospitals, said that with the number of Covid patients increasing in the last few weeks, there is a challenge to ensure that non- Covid patients do not suffer.

“However, with our focus on prioritising critical admissions of non-Covid patients, proper segregation, stricter norms we have been able to deliver proper care especially where there is an emergency or where continuity of treatment is paramount. These include accident victims, heart patients, cancer patients amongst others,” said Dalal.

Talking about planned surgeries, Dr Mahesh Lakhe, consultant - internal medicine and infectious diseases, Columbia Asia Hospital, Pune, said that due to a surge in the number of Covid patients in Pune, authorities have directed us to allocate more beds for such patients.

“We are doing the rapid test to segregate Covid from non-Covid patients and prevent further spread of the disease. Emergency surgeries for non-Covid patients are going on as per schedule, but planned surgeries which can be done later have been postponed,” said Lakhe.