Non-essential shops to remain shut in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Cantonment areas on September 19

PUNE All non-essential shops in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Cantonment areas will remain shut on Sunday (September 19) on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan.

The announcement was made by Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, following the Covid-19 review meeting held at the divisional commissioner office in Pune on Friday.

However, essential services and hotels, restaurants will remain open on Sunday.

“In the review meeting it came to light that the Covid-19 situation has slightly improved,” said Pawar.

“There was consensus that all non-essential shops should remain closed for Ganesh Visarjan. Essential services such as medical services will not be affected,” said Pawar.

Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, said that non-essential shops including malls will remain closed on Sunday.

Pawar also announced that swimming tanks would be reopened for the fully vaccinated people.

“Permission has been given to reopen the swimming tanks so that players can practice. The only condition is that they should be fully vaccinated,” said Pawar.

Though most of the Covid-19 induced curbs have been eased in the state, some establishments such as theatres, multiplexes, religious places are still not allowed to operate.

Pawar hinted at more crucial decisions if the Covid situation in the state remains under control till October 2.

“In Maharashtra, there was a difference of six and half months between the peak of the first wave and second wave. Now it has been six-and-half-months since the peak of the second wave. We are on alert and monitoring the situation. If the situation remains under control then some crucial decisions would be taken on October 2. We will wait till then,” he said.