Not worried about ED raids at Deshmukh’s residence: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Friday said, “We are not worried about ED raids at former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence. The Central government is misusing CBI and ED for political agenda and it’s not new for Maharashtra and other states.”

Pawar interacted with the media at the NCP’s party office.

ED on Friday raided former Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh’s residence at Nagpur. While asking about the raids, Pawar replied, “Nothing new about ED raids, such raids have happened previously also. I am sure that they did not receive anything. As ED did not getting anything, out of frustration they are arresting someone.”

Pawar said, “I am in political life for a long tenure but never seen that any political party passed any resolution to start CBI inquiry against opposition party leader. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil passed such resolution in its state level meeting and demanded to start CBI inquiry of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.”

Pawar said, “Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is ruling in the centre. CBI is coming under central government. As it is they are misusing it. They should start such inquiry.”

Pawar also welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Kashmir leaders.

He said, “It is good that Central government realised that they did nothing in Kashmir whatever promised by them. Let’s hope that Prime Minister would keep his promises given to all party leaders in Kashmir.”

Pawar bats for common leadership during 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar batted for common leadership in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls instead of giving a single face from opposition parties. While asking that considering the previous elections experience, instead of Rahul Gandhi, opposition parties thinking for any other face?

Pawar said, “I expressed my opinion very clear that the opposition parties should do alliance along with Congress party. There is need to have a common leadership.”

While asking that whether Sharad Pawar would lead the opposition party’s alliance and became the face? He said, “I did such things for last many years but now will guide and help to bring all together.”

When media asked the details about opposition party meeting at his residence in Delhi, Pawar said, “It was not a political meeting. It was mainly to discuss farmers’ agitation issue which are going for the last six months in Delhi.”