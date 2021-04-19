Home / Cities / Pune News / Noted Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave dies due to lung infection
pune news

Noted Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave dies due to lung infection

Dahavi Fa, Devrai, Vastupurush, Astu and Kaasav were some of the films directed by Bhave that won critical acclaim.
By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Noted Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave dies due to lung infection

Prominent Marathi film director and National Film Awards winner Sumitra Bhave passed away early Monday morning in Pune following a brief illness, her family members said.

Bhave, 78, was undergoing treatment at Sahyadri hospital for lung infection and her Covid test was negative, said Sunil Sukthankar, who partnered with her for multiple film projects.

“Her lung infection had spread in the last few days. She was admitted in the hospital for the past 10 days. She has been working on a project with Mohan Agashe on ‘the happy lives of old people’ until January, when her health deteriorated. The infection was irreversible,” said Sukhthankar, who spoke from the hospital.

Bhave as a film director and scriptwriter handled off beat subjects that reflected in her work in collaboration with Sukthankar.

Dahavi Fa, Devrai, Vastupurush, Astu and Kaasav were some of the films directed by Bhave that won critical acclaim. Vastupurush was awarded the Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 50th National Film Awards while Kaasav, that depicted the issue of depression among youngsters in relation to the life and nesting cycle of olive ridley sea turtles, was given the Best Feature Film award at the 64th National Film Awards.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

12,675 fresh Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

Marathe suicide abetment case: One accused sent to police custody

Brigadier-rank AFMC officer dies by suicide

21-year-old arrested for killing minor in Fursungi

After her early short films, ‘Bai’ and ‘Pani’ became popular, she along with Sukthankar made the first full-length film ‘Doghi’ in 1995. Her last film ‘Dithi’ has not been released yet. Her films were nominated for international film festivals too.

Bhave was born on January 12, 1943 in Pune. After graduating from Fergusson College, she got another degree in Rural Development from the Tata Institute of Sociology in Mumbai. After completing her education, Bhave worked with many social organizations for free, her associates in the film industry said. From a full-time sociologist, Sumitra Bhave accidentally turned to short films and gradually moved into full-time film production.

“Besides being a film naker, she was social worker. We will miss her forever,” said Mrunal Kulkarni, Marathi actress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP