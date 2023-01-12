Now, cruise down the riverside road in Erandwane

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opened the riverside road passing through the Rajput slum near Mhatre bridge in Erandwane for traffic.

The road has been shut for the last four months due to sewage and road widening works.

To mitigate rising traffic snarls on Karve Road, the civic body has now widened the road near Rajput slum and opened the riverside road for four-wheelers.

With the opening of the road, people will now find it easy to commute to Karvenagar, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road and Warje.

PMC road department head VJ Kulkarni said, “PMC acquired the land there and completed the tarring work. Since the work is done, we have opened the road for the public.”

The stretch between Baba Bhide Bridge and Mhatre Bridge is used mainly by two-wheelers, as the road towards Rajput slum is narrow. Now, to accommodate larger vehicles, the civic body has widened the road up to 15-metre length from the existing six metres.

The civic body started the work in November last year but it was delayed.

Kulkarni said, “In order to widen the patch, PMC rehabilitated people whose houses were being compromised during the road widening. The decision was taken in 2019. As the slum dwellers agreed to relocate, the work began in November.”