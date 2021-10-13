Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai

PUNE: With commercial airline operations at Pune airport grinding to a halt between October 16 and 29 owing to runway closure, private air carrier Blade are planning to ferry fliers between Pune and Mumbai via helicopter in 40 minutes during the festive season.

Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi and Juhu, and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person. Helicopters will depart from Kharadi and Juhu every day at 9.30am and 4.30pm, respectively. Blade announced helicopter services after aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declared a helicopter corridor for Pune last week. Effectively, Blade will be the only air service from Pune that will save five hours of road travel between Pune and Mumbai.

Aviation analyst and former Air India Pune station in-charge, Dhairyashil Vandekar, said, “It will be a very good option for fliers. The helicopter service will be a boon for industrialists as it will save a lot of time. For a city like Pune which is expanding with the number of people plying between Pune and Mumbai increasing, such a service is critical.”

Sadanand Disha said, “We have a meeting next week in Mumbai so having this service will help our company.”