Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai
pune news

Now, helicopter services between Pune and Mumbai

Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi (Pune) and Juhu (Mumbai), and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person
Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi (Pune) and Juhu (Mumbai), and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person (AFP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:18 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE: With commercial airline operations at Pune airport grinding to a halt between October 16 and 29 owing to runway closure, private air carrier Blade are planning to ferry fliers between Pune and Mumbai via helicopter in 40 minutes during the festive season.

Helicopter services will be available every day between Kharadi and Juhu, and the cost will be Rs15,000 per person. Helicopters will depart from Kharadi and Juhu every day at 9.30am and 4.30pm, respectively. Blade announced helicopter services after aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declared a helicopter corridor for Pune last week. Effectively, Blade will be the only air service from Pune that will save five hours of road travel between Pune and Mumbai.

Aviation analyst and former Air India Pune station in-charge, Dhairyashil Vandekar, said, “It will be a very good option for fliers. The helicopter service will be a boon for industrialists as it will save a lot of time. For a city like Pune which is expanding with the number of people plying between Pune and Mumbai increasing, such a service is critical.”

RELATED STORIES

Sadanand Disha said, “We have a meeting next week in Mumbai so having this service will help our company.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SPPU to start internship programme for commerce students

Passengers suffer as AC stops working in Pune-Delhi flight

Ajit Pawar bought Jarandeshwar sugar mill with help from shell companies, alleges Kirit Somaiya

Katraj-Dehu road bypass: PWD commits to making “safety arrangements”
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP