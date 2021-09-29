Now hike in private cab rates adds to Pune-Mumbai commuter woes

PUNE: As if the lesser number of trains running between Pune and Mumbai wasn’t enough, commuters travelling daily between the two cities now have to also deal with the hike in private cab rates owing to the rise in diesel prices.

With only two trains (Deccan Queen and Indrayani Express) currently running between Mumbai and Pune, a majority of commuters are dependent on road transport for their daily to and fro journey. Adding to their woes, most private cab services have increased their rates (see box). For instance, the earlier per seat rate in an air-conditioned (AC) cab was ₹475, which has now gone up to ₹675. There has also been a surge in the prices of cabs which provide an airport-to-airport drop between the two cities. Mukesh Sharma from Krushna cab service, Shivajinagar, said, “Diesel rates have risen steeply and we are left with no option but to increase rates. Still, private cab booking has not reached its peak like the pre-Covid days so continuing with the old rates will not be viable for us.”

Trains remain the cheapest mode of travel between Mumbai and Pune with the cost of a Deccan Queen ticket being ₹105. However, other trains like the Sahyadri Express and Sinhagad Express which have more halts along the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai route have not yet resumed services, causing huge problems for regular travellers.

Pooja Rana, a resident of Wakad, said, “I hope more trains start soon. Since I am not comfortable travelling by bus, I have to opt for cab services but with the rates rising steeply, I am planning to shift again to Mumbai instead of this daily up and down.”

Meanwhile, there is no hike in MSRTC bus rates. The driver of a Mumbai-Pune Shivneri bus on condition of anonymity said, “Many private cab owners try to draw passengers away by quoting cheaper fares but when the passengers begin the journey, the rates are hiked up depending on how many seats they are able to fill.”