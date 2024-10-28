Now umbrella conservation project covering five wild animal species

The wildlife wing of the Pune forest department has recently proposed an umbrella conservation project covering five wild animal species namely wolf, jackal, fox, civet and hyena. Together, these species are called ‘Mizo-Carnivorous’ by the forest department. The conservation plan has been submitted to the forest head office, and it is under consideration by the chief wildlife warden, said a senior official from the forest department. Many a time, the animals suffer from various diseases due to unhygienic conditions, food pollution and hotel waste. (HT PHOTO)

As part of the change from a landscape-specific to species-specific conservation approach, the wildlife wing of the forest department has identified the five aforementioned wild animal species in Pune that are under threat and need urgent intervention for conservation. These species mainly belong to the dog and cat family and increased human intervention, changes in landscape, or even conflict with other animals are posing significant threat to these species.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest department, said, “Last week, we submitted a proposal regarding Mizo-Carnivorous conservation to the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra. This project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase will begin with data collection regarding the animal population and identifying the area they are living in. This also includes areas outside the protected forest. The later stage will include threat analysis and mitigation measures. The proposal is still under consideration by the chief wildlife warden and the work will start only after getting permission.”

“Recently, we have been observing various threats to these animals, including habitat destruction due to expansion of agriculture in grasslands, infrastructure projects etc. The animals often get into conflict with stray dogs, which also causes issues like hybridisation. Many a time, the animals suffer from various diseases due to unhygienic conditions, food pollution and hotel waste. These have led to a significant decline in the animal population in Pune. Among these, wolves have now become the most endangered population and we have also proposed a wolf breeding centre in Pune,” said Chavan.

Box

Forest dept. worried over growing leopard presence in other areas

As if the human-leopard conflict in the Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur tehsils wasn’t enough, the leopard presence is now expanding to other areas as well. Chavan said, “Although there is no conflict involved with humans in these areas, crop and cattle damages are significant and hence, there is need for early intervention and mitigation measures in these areas including Daund, Baramati, Indapur and parts of Solapur district as well. We are now planning to undertake a study of the territorial expansion of leopards outside Junnar and work is going on for the same.”