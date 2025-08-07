NSG commandos conduct anti-terror mock drill at Infosys campus in Pune

In an anti-terror mock drill, over 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, alongside an equal number of state police personnel, carried out a simulated hostage rescue operation at the Infosys campus in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi. Police officers said the drill helped identify strengths and gaps in inter-agency collaboration and emergency response protocols. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The joint exercise was designed to assess the readiness and coordination of multiple security and emergency response agencies in the event of a terror attack or hostage crisis.

“More than 100 NSG commandos, supported by state police personnel, bomb detection and disposal squads, medical teams, and other agencies, participated in the drill,” said Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad. “The scenario involved a hostage crisis and tested the coordinated response needed to neutralise such a threat.”

