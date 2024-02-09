Nurses working at YCMH sans council registration to face action

Despite stringent norms, few nurses working at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) were found sans registration. As per norms, qualified nurses need to have a valid registration with the Maharashtra Nursing Council and every employer must produce their qualified nurse’s registration documents during the renewal of the hospital’s license. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh, a citizens’ forum from Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Friday wrote to the YCMH highlighting the issue which poses a threat to public health.

As per the forum, the findings were revealed after information was received under the Right to Information Act.

As per norms, qualified nurses need to have a valid registration with the Maharashtra Nursing Council and every employer must produce their qualified nurse’s registration documents during the renewal of the hospital’s license.

Nitin Yadav, president, Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh, said, it is mandatory to have a council registration for nurses to work in government and private hospitals but few nurses are working at the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre of YCMH without the registration.

“These nurses have been working for the past several years without the required qualification and registration,” he said.

Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar, additional health officer of PCMC and head of YMCH, said, the complaints have been received by us and an investigation has been launched in this regard.

“The nurses were appointed several years back and we are investigating, so I can’t comment on it right now. However, it is mandatory for the nurses employed and working at PCMC hospitals to have required qualifications and valid registration with the nursing council,” he said.