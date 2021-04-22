O2 production restriction, migrant workers returning homes impact small industries in Pune

Pune: The restrictions on industrial use of oxygen and lockdown norms seeing a rise in migrant workers returning home have badly hit the industries in Pune district. Though fewer migrants are leaving the district as compared to last year, small industries admit that their businesses have suffered after the implementation of fresh restrictions.

“There are 5,000-6,000 small and big industries in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area employing over two lakh migrant workers. Around 25-30% labourers have returned to their hometowns anticipating a full-lockdown like last year. Small scale industries are facing shortage of skilled labour. Operators and staff in many industries have been infected by Covid-19. So, production units are facing losses,” said Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, Maharashtra.

The government’s directive to reserve 100% oxygen production for medical use because of the deteriorating Covid situation has impacted the ancillary units in auto sector that depend on industrial oxygen.

According to Dilip Batwal, secretary of Federation of Chakan industry, in the automobile sector, maximum parts are made through welding where oxygen is necessary. “So, there is an impact on these industries in the absence of oxygen supply,” said Batwal.

On migrants returning to hometowns, Batwal said that 20-25% workers have returned and even workload has reduced. “There is no acute scarcity of labour, but it may arise in future. We are trying to convince them to stay,” said Batwal.

The labour commissionerate, however, countered the claim saying that reverse migration of workers during this time of the year is a routine process. He said that the daily work of automobile industry is affected by lack of oxygen supply.

“Since the past six days, we have started a ‘Help Centre’ at Pune railway station and review workers who are returning to homes. We have observed that in some cases the return journey was pre-planned due to personal works such as family functions. It is a routine development that the workers from UP and Bihar go back in this season and resume work after Dussehra,” an official said.

While the state government has imposed restrictions in Maharashtra, industrial units have been exempted from these curbs.

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) director-general Prashant Girbane said on the possible economic impact, “There could be a reduction up to 1.5% in Maharashtra GSDP (FY 21-22) as against what was presented in Budget 2021. While the aggregate numbers help a great deal, they also conceal - for example the disproportionate impact on informal workforce and those in contact based services.”

Not only industrialists but those in related services are concerned about the reverse migration of workers.

“In the current situation, there is extreme fear of unemployment and health risk among the workers. They have started migrating to their towns and it’s impacting the production process. If the scenario remains the same, it will lead to a massive shortage of manpower in industry,” said Shankar Salunkhe, founder-president, Vibrant HR Professionals Association, Pune.

