OBC leader Laxman Hake enters Baramati Bypoll fray, challenges Sunetra Pawar

OBC leader Laxman Hake on Sunday announced he will contest the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election, directly challenging deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. A prominent figure in the OBC movement, Hake said he is entering the fray to highlight issues affecting the community and push them into the state political agenda. (HT)

A prominent figure in the OBC movement, Hake said he is entering the fray to highlight issues affecting the community and push them into the state political agenda.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Hake said, “This election will largely be fought on a sympathy wave. We decided to contest because our demands were ignored. Elections give us a platform to raise our issues when protests and agitations fail to draw government attention.”

After consultations with his team, Hake said he would file nomination papers on Monday.

Responding to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s call for an uncontested bypoll, Hake said, “Has the CM ever listened to our concerns? He says OBC is in their DNA, yet we lost many seats in recent local body elections.”

Hake said his campaign will focus on OBC representation and reservation for the caste. While acknowledging ideological differences with the late Ajit Pawar, he emphasised there is no personal enmity, and the contest remains democratic and ideological.

“Elections should not go uncontested,” he added.

“In the past, Ajit Pawar’s party contested elections against the late MLA Laxman Jagtap’s wife, and the CM’s party, BJP, contested and won the bypoll following the demise of MNS leader Ramesh Wanjale in Pune.”

He added, “When you expect an unopposed bypoll, you should first look in the mirror.”

Hake further said there are still two days left for the CM to listen to their demands before making such an appeal.

When asked about the Congress party’s decision to contest, Hake said, “I am in touch with several national parties. In 2–3 days, more details will emerge. For now, I can say we are ready to fight with support from some national parties.”

The Baramati bypoll is expected to be more competitive with Hake in the race. The election follows the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, making it a high-stakes contest. As of now, a total of 12 candidates are in the fray, including Big Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale. Nominations close on April 6, withdrawal by April 9, and voting is scheduled for April 23, 2026.