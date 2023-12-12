OIF spokesperson refutes claims made by Thakkar

Q & A with Osho International Foundation spokesperson Maa Amrit Sadhana

Q. Osho disciple from a rival camp Yogesh Thakkar has submitted a complaint that present trustees of Osho International Foundation (OIF) are involved in irregularities.

A. False allegations. Court and police complaints filed by Yogesh Thakkar have been investigated by the police and after investigation, it has been rejected by all courts. After that he has filed an appeal against these court orders which are pending, so all these matters are subjudice. All balance sheets of the companies are with the registrar of companies and with the Income Tax office.

Q. Osho robes, caps, socks, chappals, paintings, and signatures Including colourful paintings are painted by Osho personally. The complaint also lists the value of 85,000 books of Osho Library, Pune having Osho signatures, alienation of various lands, and misappropriation where the total value of Osho legacy has been put out to be ₹2,200crores and above.

A. False allegations. Yogesh Thakkar is creating imaginary figures just to bad mouth about the trustees and damage their reputation. All of Osho’s personal belongings are gifts from his friends. Hence, we cannot put any value on it! We have given the list of Osho’s personal belongings to the honourable charity commissioner’s office.