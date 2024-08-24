Old age home operator, paramour booked for forcing woman into flesh trade

Pune: The Satara police have unearthed a sex racket where the home operator and her paramour forced a girl employed at a shelter for elderly into flesh trade and tortured her. The offence took place at Tembu village in Karad during 2023. Satara police unearthed sex racket where the home operator and her paramour forced girl employed at shelter for elderly into flesh trade and tortured her. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the accused were arrested after the survivor mustered courage after a year and lodged an FIR on August 20.

The arrested have been remanded into police custody and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 143 using threats; or using force, or any other form of coercion (1) (2), 64 (rape) and 115 (2) (causing hurt) and ITPA (Immoral Traffic Prevention Act) Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Mahendra Jagtap, incharge, Karad Police Station, said, “The complainant escaped after being forced into prostitution and faced torture. We arrested the duo after she filed the complaint.”

A video of the woman accused also went viral where she is seen taking a selfie in which a minor is seen pressing her legs while in another video, the accused is seen assaulting another minor.