‘Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 gaining ground in Maharashtra’
PUNE Two months after Maharashtra first reported BA.4 and BA.5 cases, these subvariants of Omicron, according to experts, have become more prevalent, but if they have established complete dominance in the state will be decided only after genome sequencing of samples.
Speaking about the fresh cases of variants, Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) scientist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that earlier the BA.2 and BA.2.38 subvariants in samples were as much as 20 to 30 per cent although their occurrence has reduced while BA.4 and BA.5 occurrence have increased to 20 per cent of samples sequenced.
“Earlier, the samples of BA.2.38 were at least 20 to 30 per cent. But now the prevalence has reduced to almost 10 to 20 per cent. Along with this, the prevalence of BA.4 and BA.5 has increased to 10 to 20 per cent. We should keep the vigil up to get more insights about the prevalence of these strains by doing more genome sequencing Especially with BA.5 strain, we should keep analysing more samples to take more information,” said Dr Karyakarte.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported one new patient of BA.4 and 18 new cases of BA.5 subvariants. This has taken the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 132. Experts note that the circulation of the previously dominant strain of BA.2 and BA.2.38 is now less. Along with BA.4 and BA.5 variants, 17 patients have been found with BA.2.75 variants who are all from Pune.
A study published in the latest edition of “Nature” states that BA.5 Omicron subvariant, now the dominant Covid-19 strain in India and other parts of the world, is four times more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.
Experts from Pune including Dr Karyakarte, a scientist associated with the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), said, the BA.5 variant has shown to be evading immunity as in all the patients, except children, having taken both doses of the vaccine but were fully stable and required to be home isolated.
On June 14, the state health department noted that in the whole genome sequencing it can be seen in recent samples across Maharashtra that BA.2 variant is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38.
On Sunday, 2186 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state and three infection-related deaths. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.84%.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that according to the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune, one patient of BA.4 and 18 of BA.5 have been found in the state on Sunday.
“In addition, 17 patients from Pune have been found with the BA.2.75 variant. All these samples were tested at the INSACOG labs of Pune and Mumbai. These samples were collected between June 25 and July 4. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 132 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 57 in Maharashtra,” said Dr Awate.
Health department officials noted that the BA.4 and BA.5 patients from Pune are now 84, and 33 patients from Mumbai. Four patients each from Nagpur, Palghar and Thane and three from Raigad.
There are 37 patients from Pune of BA.2.75, 14 from Nagpur, 4 from Akola and one each from Thane and Yavatmal.
The weekly positivity of the district is also on the higher side as compared to the state. Pune district reported a weekly positivity rate of 28.49 per cent which was also the highest across Maharashtra. The weekly positivity rate of Maharashtra till July 13 was 7.45 per cent.
76 applications pending with PMC for vaccination drive on school campus
PUNE As many as 20 schools in Pune Municipal Corporation limits have opted for vaccination against Covid-19 on school premises whereas 76 more schools have extended applications to the health department to start vaccination of students on the premise. According to the health department, there is 31 per cent coverage of beneficiaries between the age group of 12 and 15 years in PMC limits and 19 per cent second dose coverage for the same.
Training-cum-placement cells to help polytechnic students: U.P. minister
State technical education minister Ashish Patel has said an independent and modern training-cum-placement cell has been set up in every government polytechnic college of Uttar Pradesh for better placement of polytechnic students. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the minister, while listing out 100 days' achievements of his department, said that task of establishing two polytechnics one each in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri along with 18 hostels had been completed.
2 phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates
Two mobile phones were recovered from as many inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Sarup Chand, said a SIM card and a charger were also recovered from the two inmates, identified as Satinder Kumar and Manoj Kumar alias Mauji, during the checking on July 14.
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with ₹1.65L, jewellery from house in old city area
Burglars targeted a house in Kucha Inayat on Kalgidhar Road in the old city area in the wee hours of Sunday and decamped with ₹1.65 lakh and 120-gram gold jewellery. The owner of the house, Kanwalpreet Singh, who is involved in making and sell pillows, said his mother, wife and two children were at home when the burglary took place. Kanwalpreet suspects that the burglars entered the house through the window.
Traffic movement at Kinnaur’s Nigulsari suspended after landslide
Kinnaur district administration on Sunday restricted the traffic movement on National Highway 5 at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil during night after landslide and shooting stones were reported there. The orders were issued by the Kinnaur district magistrate Abid Hussain Sadiq under section 117 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Kinnaur district is prone to landslides and shooting stone incidents are frequent in the monsoon season due to its fragile ecology.
