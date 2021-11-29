Omicron worry: CM orders audit of all Coivd-related infrastructure

PUNE The emergence of Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant, has people worried and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting with representatives from district administration across the state, has directed them to stay alert and ensure that Covid-19 infrastructure is in place.

CM Thackeray also issued renewed guidelines based on a letter issued by the central government.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at Pune Zilla Parishad said, “The chief minister has asked us to audit the Covid19 infrastructure, that set up specifically for Covid-19. He asked us to ensure that the machinery is working and that the minor and major repair works are completed.”

Dr Ashish Bharti, Pune municipal corporation’s health department chief said, “We are yet to get guidelines on the same, however, since most international flights in the state land at Mumbai airport, restrictions would be strict over there. We have also pointed out that there needs to be specific guidelines for travellers who travel via domestic flights or maybe even via road. We will also take a pre-approval for the sake of continuing the agency which was running the Covid19 jumbo centre now, so that we are not delayed last minute.”

The Pune Jumbo centre at COEP grounds has been shut for patients since July as the number of Covid-19 cases fell, however, the structure was not been dismantled.

At a Covid-19 review meet on Saturday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked the admin to keep the structure intact until the end of the year, keeping in view of new variant.

Another official who also attended the meeting, requesting anonymity, said, “The CM has instructed us to do everything that we need to prevent the new variant. He has also instructed the administration to start work immediately without waiting for the Centre’s instructions. He also instructed that close attention be paid to all passengers arriving at airports.”