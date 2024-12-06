On first two days, traffic diversion sees smooth run at Pune’s Katraj Chowk

After nearly a month of meticulous planning, the Pune traffic police successfully implemented a traffic diversion plan at Katraj Chowk on Tuesday which was smooth during the last two days. Traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid congestion at Katraj Chowk. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

As construction work on a new flyover began on Tuesday deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende announced the changes, which aim to reduce congestion in the area by rerouting buses and restricting heavy vehicles.

Zende said, “The previous plan did not work. So, we worked minutely for almost one month to draft a new plan. We implemented the plan on Tuesday. It is working out well and the traffic flow is smooth. We have not had any complaints so far. “

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had demanded traffic diversion at Katraj Chowk for placing girders on the flyover. NHAI wanted 35 days closer here to place girders on the flyover.

However, diversion plan implementation was delayed due to the Ganesh festival and Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Sandeep Kamble, a resident of Katraj Chowk, said, “Traffic is moving smoothly. However, there is some congestion on internal roads like Wonder City to Chandrabhaga Chowk, Jijamata Underpass to Datta Nagar Chowk, and Datta Nagar Chowk to Old Katraj Depot. I believe this will improve as people get used to the new traffic diversion plan.”

Traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid congestion at Katraj Chowk. State transport and private buses travelling from Mumbai to Katraj via Warje and Navale Bridge have been diverted. Buses from Satara heading to Swargate now take the Navale Bridge route to reach Katraj before proceeding to Swargate.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses passing through Katraj Chowk are also following alternate routes to reduce disruptions.

Residents of Mangdewadi, Dattawadi, and Handewadi are encouraged to avoid the affected roads and use alternative routes for travelling to Swargate or other destinations.