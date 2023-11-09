One arrested for murder of youth in Talegaon Dabhade

Pune: The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a criminal on record in connection with the murder of youth in Talegaon Dabhade. Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a criminal on record in connection with the murder of a youth in Talegaon Dabhade. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrested accused has been identified as Dheeraj alias Motha Bandi Anil Garud (19) of Sanskruti Apartment in Talegaon Dabhade.

According to the police, Krishna Kailas Shelke was attacked by four persons near Nilaya Society Service Road in Talegaon Dabhade area at around 8 pm on Sunday. He later succumbed to injuries.

Police probe found that Garud has not seen in the locality since the crime had taken place, and he was later nabbed from Talegaon Dabhade area.

Swapna Gore, DCP (crime) said, “Primary probe reveals that an argument broke out between Shelke, who was waiting there for someone, and Garud and his group over a petty issue. It escalated and the accused and his accomplices attacked him with knife.”

Talegaon Dabhade Police Station on Monday registered a case under Sections 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON