News / Cities / Pune News / One arrested for murder of youth in Talegaon Dabhade

One arrested for murder of youth in Talegaon Dabhade

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 09, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a criminal on record in connection with the murder of youth in Talegaon Dabhade

Pune: The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a criminal on record in connection with the murder of youth in Talegaon Dabhade.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a criminal on record in connection with the murder of a youth in Talegaon Dabhade.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a criminal on record in connection with the murder of a youth in Talegaon Dabhade. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrested accused has been identified as Dheeraj alias Motha Bandi Anil Garud (19) of Sanskruti Apartment in Talegaon Dabhade.

According to the police, Krishna Kailas Shelke was attacked by four persons near Nilaya Society Service Road in Talegaon Dabhade area at around 8 pm on Sunday. He later succumbed to injuries.

Police probe found that Garud has not seen in the locality since the crime had taken place, and he was later nabbed from Talegaon Dabhade area.

Swapna Gore, DCP (crime) said, “Primary probe reveals that an argument broke out between Shelke, who was waiting there for someone, and Garud and his group over a petty issue. It escalated and the accused and his accomplices attacked him with knife.”

Talegaon Dabhade Police Station on Monday registered a case under Sections 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

