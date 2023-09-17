One dead, 13 injured after tempo overturns in Dive Ghat

PUNE:

According to police, apart from constuction material, the vehicle also had 15 labourers on board. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person died and 13 others suffered injuries after a tempo carrying construction material overturned in Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad road on Sunday. The incident happened at around 8:30 am when the tempo was headed towards Pune.

According to police, apart from constuction material, the vehicle also had 15 labourers on board. According to the authorities, construction materials in the same vehicle also fell on the workers, aggravating their injuries.

Dattatraya Chavan, senior police inspector (SPI) at Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Initially two people were critically injured, out of which one passed away in the evening and the other 12 sustained minor injuries.’’

Anil Gaikwad, Hadapsar Fire Brigade Station officer said, “We received a distress call at around 8:45 am, after which teams from Hadapsar, Kalepadal, PMRDA, and Central units rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaikwad further informed that prima facia it seems that the tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and went to the right side of the road and overturned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON