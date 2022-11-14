One from Pune tests positive for Omicron variant BQ. 1.1

One patient from Pune has been tested positive for the BQ. 1.1 Omicron variant, health department officials confirmed on Monday.

There are 116 patients of XBB in the state, however, severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission have not increased in areas where the XBB variant was reported in Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer at state health department said that as per the latest report by BJ Medical College, a 29-year-old man from Pune has been found to be infected with the new BQ.1.1 variant.

“The 29-year-old patient had a travel history to Ireland and his illness was mild. He has recovered in home isolation and is vaccinated with two doses of Covishield vaccine. Until now, a total of 116 patients of the XBB variant have been found in Maharashtra. Of these, 72 are from Mumbai, 29 from Pune, eight from Thane, two each from Nagpur and Bhandara district and one each from Akola, Amravati, Raigad,” said Dr Awate.

He further added that on reviewing data from October 31 to November 6 and November 7 to November 13, the weekly new cases of Covid-19 have reduced from 1,659 to 1,037 which is nearly 37 per cent reduction in cases.

“Seven deaths due to Covid-19 were reported last week and this has remained unchanged for about a month. This takes the Case Fatality Rate for this week to just 0.67 per cent. The weekly positivity has reduced from 1.57% to 1.15%. Weekly positivity in Akola, Washim, Pune and Kolhapur districts are more than 2%. A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and needing ICU care. Out of the total new cases in the week, 1.99% have been admitted in ICUs,” said Dr Awate.