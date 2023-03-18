One injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway

A passenger was injured and two others experienced a close shave in an accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway near Somatane Phata on Saturday morning. A passenger was injured and two others experienced a close shave in an accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway near Somatane Phata on Saturday morning. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, on Saturday at around 7:30 am the car driver lost control when he was taking a turn near Somatane Phata as a result of which a road barrier pierced his car. Passengers were on their way to Pune from Mumbai.

A team of local police, and officials from the highway authority rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to the nearby hospital for treatment.

This was second incident on the expressway within 24 hours. On Friday, three passengers lost their lives after a speeding car hit a truck parked along the roadside from the rear end near Urse village on Pune-Mumbai expressway.