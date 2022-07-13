Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season
pune news

One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season

Laxman Mathi, a 52-year-old construction labourer, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth
Laxman Mathi, a 52-year-old construction labourer, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Laxman Mathi, a 52-year-old construction labourer, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. It is the fourth wall collapse incident reported this monsoon season.

“While the construction work was going on, a wall of an adjacent shop collapsed trapping the labourer under the debris. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead,” said a fireman official.

Wall collapse incidents during rains

July 9: Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued

July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty

July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured

July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP