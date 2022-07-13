One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season

Laxman Mathi, a 52-year-old construction labourer, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. It is the fourth wall collapse incident reported this monsoon season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While the construction work was going on, a wall of an adjacent shop collapsed trapping the labourer under the debris. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead,” said a fireman official.

Wall collapse incidents during rains

July 9: Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued

July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty

July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured

July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died