One more arrest in Kothrud armed burglary case

One more person from the gang of armed burglars, two of whom were caught in the act by Kothrud police station officials, was arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday in Hadapsar.

The newly arrested person was identified as Somnath Namdev Gharule (24), a resident of Birajdarnagar in Hadapsar.

He was found roaming on a CBZ Xtreme motorbike in Hadapsar area from where he was arrested on Wednesday by officials on patrol of Hadapsar police station.

“He did not stop when the police asked him to stop. He kept running away. After he was chased and arrested, he was asked about the bike but he could not provide documentation and later revealed that it was stolen from Gadital bridge area some days ago,” read a statement from Hadapsar police station.

The two arrested men have been identified as Ballusingh Prabhusingh Taak, who has a history of 63 cases and Uajalasingh Prabhusingh Taak, who has a history of 72 cases against him.

While Ballusingh was arrested in the parking of Panchratna Society building while trying to flee the spot, Ujalasingh was followed on foot for about 1 km before he was caught.

All the men constantly tried to harm police and themselves in order to first, evade arrest, and then to evade police custody, respectively.

A case under various Sections including 307 (attempted murder), 353, 395, and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is registered at Kothrud police station against the six.

However, they were remanded to police custody despite their efforts to hurt themselves. However, a case under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station against Ballusingh.

“He had tried to hurt himself because it has helped them evade police custody in the past. However, we took them both to a private hospital nearby the spot where they were arrested and had their wounds checked. They were not serious wounds,” said Police sub inspector B Shelke of Kothrud police station on the day the two were arrested.

It is an old modus operandi used by the shikalgari community members to evade arrest although it is not exclusive to them.