Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / One-hour block on Pune-bound lane of expressway today

One-hour block on Pune-bound lane of expressway today

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2023 07:22 AM IST

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway will experience traffic snarls due to a one-hour block for the installation of overhead gantries near Adoshi. The Pune-bound lane will be closed from 12 pm to 1 pm.

PUNE The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is likely to experience traffic snarls owing to the one-hour block for the installation of overhead gantries.

The Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 1 pm for the installation of gantries near Adoshi. (HT PHOTO)

An official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 1 pm for the installation of gantries near Adoshi, as part of the Highway Management System.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Traffic will be blocked from 12 pm to 1 pm on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday for the installation of gantries near Adoshi in between 40/100 km to 40/900 km stretch as part of the Highway Management System, ‘’ the MSRDC release stated.

At this length, the traffic towards Pune will be completely shut. After the completion of the said work, the traffic towards Pune will resume after 1 pm.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra state road development corporation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP