One-hour block on Pune-bound lane of expressway today

PUNE The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is likely to experience traffic snarls owing to the one-hour block for the installation of overhead gantries.

The Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 1 pm for the installation of gantries near Adoshi. (HT PHOTO)

An official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 1 pm for the installation of gantries near Adoshi, as part of the Highway Management System.

“Traffic will be blocked from 12 pm to 1 pm on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday for the installation of gantries near Adoshi in between 40/100 km to 40/900 km stretch as part of the Highway Management System, ‘’ the MSRDC release stated.

At this length, the traffic towards Pune will be completely shut. After the completion of the said work, the traffic towards Pune will resume after 1 pm.

