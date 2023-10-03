Onion auctions resume at APMCs in Nashik, farmers unhappy with rates

Pune: Onion auctions restarted at all the 15 agricultural produce market committees (APMC) in Nashik on Tuesday after the 13-day strike. However, farmers rued the low rates of their produce on the first day.

Around 545 vehicles arrived at Lasalgaon APMC, Asia's biggest wholesale onion market, on Tuesday morning, market sources said.

Around 545 vehicles arrived at Lasalgaon APMC, Asia’s biggest wholesale onion market, on Tuesday morning, market sources said. The prices of onions were at ₹800 per quintal minimum, ₹2,541 per quintal maximum and ₹2,051 per quintal average in the opening session, they said.

The average rates at other APMC markets in Nashik district were between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000 per quintal.

“The market resumed after 13 days and the rates were stable as reported on September 19 when the last auction was carried out. As large amount of onion stock has arrived in the markets, auction rates varied,” said Balasaheb Darade, president, Lasalgaon APMC Traders’ Association.

Onion traders went on an indefinite strike and suspended auctions on September 20 demanding that the Centre’s recent move to increase export duty on the kitchen staple to 40 per cent be rolled back.

The protestors called off the strike on Monday after a meeting with district guardian minister Dada Bhuse on the condition that the government take a decision on their demands in a month. “If there will be no solution to the demands, we will have to take a decision again,” said Khandu Deore, president, Nashik District Onion Traders Association.

Meanwhile, farmers were unhappy with the rates given by traders at APMC markets.

Sambhaji Nere, one of the onion farmers, said, “I brought three quintals to sell at the Vinchur APMC market and was offered ₹1,850 per quintal by most of the traders. This rate will hardly give any profit.”

Another farmer Tukaram Shinde said, “The rate offered on the last day of the auction before the markets closed down due to strike was ₹2,500 per quintal, much high than the present price.”

With agency inputs

