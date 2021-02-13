Onlookers crowd Bhide bridge as search underway after “crocodile” sighted in river

People gathered in huge number at the Bhide bridge on Friday to get a glimpse of a “crocodile” which was sighted in the river in the surrounding area.

At 11.45 pm, ResQ, charitable trust, received a call from an unknown person and informed that a “crocodile” was spotted under the Bhide bridge.

“We promptly headed over along with officials from the forest department as well as the police to help cordon off the crowd,” said Sumedh Tarde from ResQ, which has been working together with the forest department in rescuing wild animals wandering into the city limits.

The teams were trying to locate the “crocodile” since 1 pm. “We have put up nets under the bridge to help guide the crocodile upstream and not let it come towards the road. We had a couple of people say that they saw it too, and perhaps it might still be there in the murky waters. It cannot cross over from the place in the river that it is in, for the parapet wall is too steep and the river current is also very fast,” said Sumedh.

Anil Khaire, chief executive officer, Wild Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre, said, “An unknown person called on the helpline number and we have been trying to call back, but the phone is switched off. We are not sure if the crocodile is still there, but we are equipped to rescue it.”

According to Khaire, there was only one sighting of a crocodile three years ago in Khadakwasla which was rescued and released in the wild.

“We got information that a crocodile was spotted under the Bhide bridge. Together with the newly formed rapid response team and representatives of ResQ, we reached the spot. We did not receive any photographic evidence of the crocodile until 7pm. However, we are continuing our efforts tonight and tomorrow,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests.